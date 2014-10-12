Sylosis plead for Mercy

UK thrash outfit Sylosis have released the first single from their upcoming album.

Mercy is lifted from upcoming record Dormant Heart which launches on January 12 via Nuclear Blast – the band’s first with new drummer Ali Richardson, who took over from Rob Callard last month.

Frontman Josh Middleton says: “Mercy is the first single off the new album. It’s got a pretty dark and heavy vibe to it, but it’s one of the most melodic tracks on the album at the same time.

“It’s got a big, slow, doom outdo with an octave pedal on the guitars, so that’s going to rumble some guts live.”

Dormant Heart is the follow-up to 2012’s Monolith and Middleton recently revealed it’s their most aggressive work to date.