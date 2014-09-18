Sylosis change drummers

Sylosis have confirmed the departure of drummer Rob Callard, and confirmed Bleed From Within’s Ali Richardson as his replacement.

Callard, who’s been with the band for nine years, reports he can no longer commit to their schedule. Richardson is to remain with Bleed From Within.

Sylosis say in a statement: “Today we are sadly saying goodbye to longtime drummer Rob. We’re happy to say on good terms – we’ve been friends for many years and remain friends outside the band’s activities. We’re in the lucky position that Ali has joined us in Rob’s place. We’re excited for the future with him.”

Richardson says: “I filled in for Rob when Sylosis toured together with Bleed From Within and DevilDriver. I had a total blast playing the songs in a live environment – so it was a no-brainer when they asked me to join full time.

“Thanks to my brothers in Bleed From Within for letting me take on another band as well as my own. I want to wish Rob all the best for the future.”

Callard explains: “Having spent the last nine years with Sylosis, I have had some of the most memorable experiences of my life. Unfortunately I can no longer dedicate 100% of my time to the touring schedule.” He’s thanked fans for their support, describing his experiences as “an absolute pleasure.”

Reading outfit Sylosis’ last release was 2012’s third album Monolith. Last year they were forced to abandon a US tour with Trivium and DevilDriver after all four members were injured in a car crash.