Sylosis confirm ‘pissed-off’ album Dormant Heart

Sylosis will launch fourth album Dormant Heart on January 12 via Nuclear Blast – and frontman Josh Middleton says the work is their most "pissed off" to date.

The follow-up to 2012’s Monolith was recorded at Wizard Sound Studios in the band’s home town of Reading. It’s their first since the departure of drummer Rob Callard, who’s been replaced by Ali Richardson of Bleed From Within. He’ll pull double duties with both outfits.

Middleton says: “The title Dormant Heart refers to people going through life on autopilot and being one of the herd. A lot of people simply accept the way things are just because it’s tradition, as opposed to taking a good look at the world around you and thinking for yourself. Sometimes there are catalysts that change our perspective.

“It’s the most pissed-off, aggressive and intense album we’ve done – yet it still retains the epic, progressive and melodic side we’re also known for. It’s very gloomy and atmospheric. We’ve been through a lot as a band and individuals, and we’ve made our darkest album to date.”

Callard explained his departure last month by saying: “Having spent the last nine years with Sylosis, I have had some of the most memorable experiences of my life. Unfortunately I can no longer dedicate 100% of my time to the touring schedule.”