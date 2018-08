Midland metallers Sworn Amongst have unveiled the new lyric video for Kolin Nem, taken from the upcoming album Under A Titan Sky.

Kolin Nem is the first official single from the band’s upcoming third full-length and is a politically, emotionally and socially charged piece of punishment.

Their forthcoming LP Under A Titan Sky is slated for a 2015 release via the band’s new label Concept Sweden Records, no doubt with a tour to follow.