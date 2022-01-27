Svalbard announce March UK tour

Svalbard have announced a UK tour in March, with support coming from Underdark, Mountain Caller and Monolithian on select dates.



The headline dates will pivot around the group’s appearance at Cult Of Luna’s Beyond The Redshift festival, which takes place in London on March 12.

Serena Cherry’s band will play:

Mar 09: Southampton, The Loft (with Underdark and Mountain Caller)

Mar 10: Huddersfield, Parish (with Underdark and Mountain Caller)

Mar 11: Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill (with Underdark and Mountain Caller)

Mar 12: London, The Forum (Beyond The Redshift festival, with Cult Of Luna)

Mar13: Leicester, Firebug (with Underdark)

Mar 19: Luton, The Hat Factory

Mar 20: Plymouth, Junction (with Monolithian)

We are very excited to announce some UK shows for March.We will be joined by @Underdarkuk (9th -13th), @mountain_caller (9th-11th) and Monolithian (20th)Tickets available here: https://t.co/ajCCFr3gmG pic.twitter.com/K46stznXZbJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Svalbard released their third album, When I Die, Will I Get Better?, in 2020. Serena Cherry released a Skyrim-inspired black metal solo album, Wretched Abyss, under the name Noctule in May last year.

Mountain Caller, meanwhile, will headline the Portals all-dayer at The Victoria, in Dalston, East London, on February 20, with support from Gilmore Trail, Parachute For Gordo, Apidae and more.