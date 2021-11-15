Cult Of Luna's boundary-breaking Beyond The Redshift festival returns to London in 2022

Umeå, Sweden’s post-metal pioneers, Cult Of Luna, are bringing their much-loved, one-day festival, Beyond The Redshift, back to north London next year. Originally hosted across The Forum, The Dome and the Bottom Music room in 2013, the band-curated festival featured a a forward-thinking line-up that included Amenra, Amplifier, Bossk and God Seed.

Taking place on Saturday March 12, 2022 across the same venues, the second edition of Beyond The Redshift will once again be headlined by Cult Of Luna themselves, and host another set of explorative, boundary-pushing bands.

Amongst the bands announced is revered singer/songwriter A.A. Williams playing an exclusive album set, post-black metal scene leaders Alcest, ambient-infused activists Svalbard and spectral post-metal ritualists, E-L-R. Beyond The Redshift will also feature Bossk once more, as well as Brutus and Birds In Row – two bands taking hardcore roots into inflamed and enthralling new territories.

"We wanted to create a family affair with the curation and bring together friends, touring partners, a flavour from the host country and also from our homeland,” Cult Of Luna frontman Johannes Persson tells Louder. With that in mind you'll find a showcase of the finest artists Sweden has to offer, all hand-picked by us for you to discover and enjoy."

Cult Of Luna launched their own label, Red Creek late last year, releasing an EP, The Raging River, last February, conceived as a bridge between 2019's A Dawn To Fear album and the next stage of the band to come, stating, "It’s a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided us for the last couple of years. It’s been an interesting as well as an introspective way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey, some aspects of it is clearly circular."

The line-up for Beyond The Redshift is as follows:

Cult Of Luna

Alcest

Brutus

Svalbard

A.A. Williams

Gallops

Bossk

Birds In Row

Blodet

E-L-R

This Gift Is A Curse

Twin Pigs

Norna

Underdark

Barrens

Beyond The Redshift takes place at The Forum in Kentish Town and The Dome and Boston Music Room at Tufnell Park on March 12, 2022. Tickets for the festival are £39.50 + booking fee, and are available now from SeeTickets.