Susanna announces tour March tour dates for UK and Europe

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna has announced live dates throughout Europe and the UK throughout March.

And at the same time she has shared a new remix of Alchimie de la Douleur by Norwegian jazz musician Bendik Baksaas, which you can listen to below. The origjnal featured on Susanna's recent five-track EP, Elevation Extended, which was released in Setpember 9.

The EP is an extension of Susanna's most recent album, Elevation, her highly acclaimed interpretations of poetry from The Flowers of Evil by Charles Baudelaire recorded with Susanna, Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora.

Susanna Europe and UK tour dates:

Jan 20: NOR Sanvike Bærum Kulturhus with Norwegian Radio Orchestra

Mar 2: NOR Nøtterøy Kulturhus

Mar 3: UK Nottingham Metronome Piano Sessions

Mar 4: UK Southampton Turner Sims

Mar 6: UK LOndon Café OTO

Mar 15: UK Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall

Mar 18: IRE Cork Triskel Arts Centre

Mar 24: BEL Ghent Handelsbeurs

Mar 25: SWE Gothenberg Folkteatern

Mar 30: NOR Lier Kulturscene

More dates will be announced.

