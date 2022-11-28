Susanna announces tour March tour dates for UK and Europe

Norwegian art rocker Susanna also shares Bendik Baksaas of Alchimie de la Douleur

Susanna
Norwegian art rock artist Susanna has announced live dates throughout Europe and the UK throughout March.

And at the same time she has shared a new remix of Alchimie de la Douleur by Norwegian jazz musician Bendik Baksaas, which you can listen to below. The origjnal featured on Susanna's recent five-track EP, Elevation Extended, which was released in Setpember 9. 

The EP is an extension of Susanna's most recent album, Elevation, her highly acclaimed interpretations of poetry from The Flowers of Evil by Charles Baudelaire recorded with Susanna, Stina Stjern and French artist Delphine Dora.

Susanna Europe and UK tour dates:
Jan 20: NOR Sanvike Bærum Kulturhus with Norwegian Radio Orchestra
Mar 2: NOR Nøtterøy Kulturhus
Mar 3: UK Nottingham Metronome Piano Sessions
Mar 4: UK Southampton Turner Sims
Mar 6: UK LOndon Café OTO
Mar 15: UK Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall
Mar 18: IRE Cork Triskel Arts Centre
Mar 24: BEL Ghent Handelsbeurs
Mar 25: SWE Gothenberg Folkteatern
Mar 30: NOR Lier Kulturscene

More dates will be announced.

