Sunn O))) plan album and tours

Sunn O))) are working on a new album and are lining up tours of the US and Europe.

Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson reveal in a newsletter that the follow-up to 2009’s Monoliths & Dimensions is taking shape and that work will continue on the material throughout the year.

They say: “O))) are working on three new tours in both US and EU and also will be continuing work on a brand new Sunn O))) album across the span of 2015. We are looking forward to unleash it to the masses.”

Full details will be issued in due course.

Sunn O))) last year released their collaboration with Scott Walker, Soused.

TeamRock’s review of the album says: “Every last moment here makes a kind of cockeyed sense, every textural pause punctuated by a lyrical knife-thrust, every burst of poetic obscurity underpinned by a surge of speaker-frying soul.”