Summer's End progressive rock festival announces day splits

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

This years Summer's End is headlined by Cellar Darling, Oliver Wakeman and Threshold

Threshold
(Image credit: Press)

This year's Summer's End progressive rock festival has announced day splits for this year's event, which takes place at the Drill Hall in Chepstow from October 5-8. Th event is headlined by Swiss prog rock trio Cellar DarlingOliver Wakeman introducing his new Anam Cara project and UK prog rock quintet Threshold.

Thursday October 5
Book of Genesis (UK Genesis tribute)
TBC

Friday October 6
Cellar Darling
TBC

Saturday October 7
Oliver Wakeman’s Anam Cara
David Cross Band
Day Six
EBB
Realisea

Sunday October 8
Threshold
Comedy of Errors
Galahad
Third Quadrant
Hands of the Heron

"There are now so many UK festivals, it’s becoming increasingly hard to give our audience something different but – once again – we think we’ve achieved that with a very varied lineup," the organisers tell Prog. "Three terrific headliners, including another exclusive performance and a few surprises!"

Three-day (£120) and four-day (£132, including the Thursday night event to be announced). Day splits and day tickets will be available in about a week.

Get tickets.

 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.