Summer's End progressive rock festival announces day splits

This year's Summer's End progressive rock festival has announced day splits for this year's event, which takes place at the Drill Hall in Chepstow from October 5-8. Th event is headlined by Swiss prog rock trio Cellar Darling, Oliver Wakeman introducing his new Anam Cara project and UK prog rock quintet Threshold.
Thursday October 5
Book of Genesis (UK Genesis tribute)
TBC
Friday October 6
Cellar Darling
TBC
Saturday October 7
Oliver Wakeman’s Anam Cara
David Cross Band
Day Six
EBB
Realisea
Sunday October 8
Threshold
Comedy of Errors
Galahad
Third Quadrant
Hands of the Heron
"There are now so many UK festivals, it’s becoming increasingly hard to give our audience something different but – once again – we think we’ve achieved that with a very varied lineup," the organisers tell Prog. "Three terrific headliners, including another exclusive performance and a few surprises!"
Three-day (£120) and four-day (£132, including the Thursday night event to be announced). Day splits and day tickets will be available in about a week.