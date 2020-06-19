Summer's End Festival postpones to 2021

Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival has announced that it is postponing this year's event to 2021.

In a statement, the organisers say: "It is with a feeling of resigned disappointment that we have to announce that Summer’s End 2020 has been rescheduled to 2021. The festival will now take place from September 30 to October 3 2021 at the Drill Hall, Chepstow. We are delighted to say that, as with Winter’s End, the entire line up is confirmed for these new dates and we are very grateful to them for their cooperation.

"While social distancing remains in place, we feel that to go ahead with the festival – even in the unlikely event that we were legally allowed to do so – would be irresponsible, so we have decided to reschedule at this reasonably early stage to allow both the bands and our hugely loyal attendees to make the necessary arrangements.

"All tickets purchased for 2020 will, of course, be valid for the new dates. We will also be taking this opportunity to redesign the Summer’s End website to make it mobile and tablet friendly and intend to relaunch it in the next couple of weeks with some exciting news!"

This year's event was to be headlined by Cosmograf, Moulettes and neo-proggers Pallas with Ms. Amy Birks, Antimatter, Gungfly, Lesoir, I Am The Manic Whale, Cyan and others all appearing.

Winter's End 2020 rescheduled to May 2021 earlier this year, again keeping the same bill. A limited number of tickets are available here.