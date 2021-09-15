St.Vincent shares trippy title-track from her upcoming movie, The Nowhere Inn

St.Vincent has shared the title-track from her upcoming film, The Nowhere Inn. The mockumentary will hit cinemas and Apple TV+ on September 17.

The Nowhere Inn is a trippy yet elegant listen accompanied by a video that sees St.Vincent, aka Annie Clarke, race through a multi-layered wall of theatre curtains before running into a faceless clone of herself.

The film explores St.Vincent's latest album Daddy's Home, as well as Sleater-Kinney’s 2021 album Path Of Wellness, and was first announced in April 2019 following the series of mock interviews between the musicians that were held in promotion of St Vincent's 2017 album Masseducation.

A synopsis describes the film as “a metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to detail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives”.

The official trailer was released last month, and was accompanied by a comment from St.Vincent that read: "Me and my bestie made a bananas art film…it was supposed to be a music doc but somewhere along the way, things went terribly wrong.”

Listen to The Nowhere Inn and watch the trailer below: