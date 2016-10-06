Storm Forces ARW To Cancel Second Night Of Tour

Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have been forced to cancel only the second date in their debut US tour in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

The band, who also feature bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino III, kicked off their US tour on Tuesday night in Orlando, and were due to appear at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida this evening. However Hurricane warnings in the South Florida area have forced the show to be postponed until Wednesday October 12.

(Image: © Dan Higgins)

“ARW is very disappointed that we have to postpone the show, but look forward to seeing everyone on October 12 at Hard Rock Live, where we expect to create our own musical hurricane,” says Rick Wakeman of the postponement.