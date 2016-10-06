Storm Forces ARW To Cancel Second Night Of Tour

Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman have been forced to cancel only the second date in their debut US tour in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
The band, who also feature bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino III, kicked off their US tour on Tuesday night in Orlando, and were due to appear at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida this evening. However Hurricane warnings in the South Florida area have forced the show to be postponed until Wednesday October 12.
“ARW is very disappointed that we have to postpone the show, but look forward to seeing everyone on October 12 at Hard Rock Live, where we expect to create our own musical hurricane,” says Rick Wakeman of the postponement.
With the rescheduled gig now moving to October 12, the show originally scheduled for that date, at Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, has now been moved to Sunday October 30 at the Byham Theatre. Tickets for the original October 6 show will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Refunds are available at point of purchase for ticket holders who cannot make the new date and who have purchased their tickets through the Hard Rock Live Box Office or Ticketmaster. The show originally scheduled for October 12 at Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, has been moved to the Byham Theatre. The new date is Sunday, October 30. The concert is being moved due to concerns regarding the orchestra strike at Heinz Hall. All tickets purchased for the Heinz Hall show should be exchanged for tickets to the Byham Theatre at Theatre Square Box Office, 412-456-6666 or www.trustarts.org. Additional tickets are also available for sale.