Fozzy share video for Judas track Painless

Fozzy have released a video for their track Painless.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2017 album Judas, with Chris Jericho and co launching the new promo to coincide with their current European tour with Steel Panther.

Frontman Jericho says: “We are so excited to introduce the new video for Painless to the world!

“In essence, it’s a sequel to the Judas video and continues the story of the two different dimensions converging. Plus it’s got blazing fires, hot chicks and a pillow fight. What more could you ask for in a rock video? Check it out now!”

Fozzy’s live shows with Steel Panther continue tonight (January 31) at Copenhagen’s Vega and will wrap up on February 13 at Bilbao’s Santana 27. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jan 31: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Feb 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 03: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 04: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 07: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 08: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 13: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

