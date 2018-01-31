Listen to The Sword's new single Deadly Nightshade

The Sword have released a stream of their brand new single Deadly Nightshade.

It’s the first material taken from the Texas outfit’s upcoming studio album Used Future, which will arrive on March 23 via Razor & Tie.

The follow-up to 2015’s High Country was recorded in Portland, Oregon, with producer Tucker Martine, who has previously worked with artists including My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists and First Aid Kit.

The Sword will head out on tour across the US throughout March and April in support of their sixth studio album.

Find a full list of the band’s live shows below, along with the Used Future tracklist and cover art.

[Used Future](https://www.amazon.co.uk/Used-Future-Sword/dp/B0794PB456/ref=sr11?ie=UTF8&qid=1517410127&sr=8-1&keywords=The+Sword%2C+Used+Future) is now available for pre-order.

The Sword Used Future tracklist

Prelude Deadly Nightshade Twilight Sunrise The Wild Sky Intermezzo Sea Of Green Nocturne Don’t Get Too Comfortable Used Future Come And Gone Book Of Thoth Brown Mountain Reprise

Mar 21: Austin Mohawk, TX

Mar 23: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Mar 24: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ

Mar 25: Los Angeles El Rey, CA

Mar 26: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

Mar 27: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Mar 29: Seattle Neumos, WA

Mar 30: Spokane The Pin, WA

Mar 31: Boise Neurolux, ID

Apr 02: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Apr 03: Grand Junction The Mesa Theater, CO

Apr 04: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Apr 06: Lincoln The Bourbon Theatre, NE

Apr 07: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Apr 08: Milwaukee The Rave II, WI

Apr 09: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Apr 10: Memphis Minglewood Hall/Lounge 1884, TN

Apr 11: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 12: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

