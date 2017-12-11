Tool, A7X, Stone Temple Pilots set for Northern Invasion 2018

Northern Invasion organisers have revealed the lineup for next year’s event.
The festival will be held at the Somerset Amphitheater, Wisconsin, on May 12 and 13, 2018, with Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Temple Pilots, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Black Stone Cherry and Asking Alexandria confirmed.
They’ll be joined by a range of other artists at the event, with the full lineup available below.
Northern Invasion executive producer Joe Litvag says: “We spent a lot of time listening to our loyal Invasion fan base over these last several months to create a lineup that celebrates some of the rock legends along with delivering on our reputation for inviting the hottest up-and-comers in the genre.
“Having heroes like Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, and Stone Temple Pilots matched with new sensations like Parkway Drive, Black Veil Brides, and Red Sun Rising, I think the fans will respond well. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend!”
Maynard James Keenan of Tool and A Perfect Circle adds: “Looking forward to playing material from the new A Perfect Circle release at Northern Invasion. Bringing new songs to life in a live setting is always exciting.”
Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo continues: “Stone Temple Pilots are beyond thrilled to be playing Northern Invasion 2018. We are back! It’s going to be a killer weekend of great music and great fun.”
Tickets are now available through the Northern Invasion website.
Northern Invasion 2018 lineup
Tool
Avenged Sevenfold
A Perfect Circle
Alice In Chains
Breaking Benjamin
Stone Temple Pilots
The Used
Black Veil Brides
Asking Alexandria
I Prevail
Parkway Drive
Black Stone Cherry
Red Sun Rising
Andrew W.K.
Atreyu
Anti-Flag
10 Years
We Came As Romans
The Bronx
Dance Gavin Dance
Butcher Babies
Hawthorne Heights
New Years Day
Senses Fail
Stick To Your Guns
Miss May I
Like A Storm
The Fever 333
I See Stars
Wilson
Mutoid Man
Cane Hill
Black Foxxes
Counterfeit
The Blue Stones
Joyous Wolf
Spirit Animal
Stitched Up Heart
Big Story