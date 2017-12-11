Tool, A7X, Stone Temple Pilots set for Northern Invasion 2018

Northern Invasion organisers have revealed the lineup for next year’s event.

The festival will be held at the Somerset Amphitheater, Wisconsin, on May 12 and 13, 2018, with Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Temple Pilots, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Black Stone Cherry and Asking Alexandria confirmed.

They’ll be joined by a range of other artists at the event, with the full lineup available below.

Northern Invasion executive producer Joe Litvag says: “We spent a lot of time listening to our loyal Invasion fan base over these last several months to create a lineup that celebrates some of the rock legends along with delivering on our reputation for inviting the hottest up-and-comers in the genre.

“Having heroes like Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains, and Stone Temple Pilots matched with new sensations like Parkway Drive, Black Veil Brides, and Red Sun Rising, I think the fans will respond well. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend!”

Maynard James Keenan of Tool and A Perfect Circle adds: “Looking forward to playing material from the new A Perfect Circle release at Northern Invasion. Bringing new songs to life in a live setting is always exciting.”

Stone Temple Pilots’ Dean DeLeo continues: “Stone Temple Pilots are beyond thrilled to be playing Northern Invasion 2018. We are back! It’s going to be a killer weekend of great music and great fun.”

Tickets are now available through the Northern Invasion website.

Northern Invasion 2018 lineup

Tool

Avenged Sevenfold

A Perfect Circle

Alice In Chains

Breaking Benjamin

Stone Temple Pilots

The Used

Black Veil Brides

Asking Alexandria

I Prevail

Parkway Drive

Black Stone Cherry

Red Sun Rising

Andrew W.K.

Atreyu

Anti-Flag

10 Years

We Came As Romans

The Bronx

Dance Gavin Dance

Butcher Babies

Hawthorne Heights

New Years Day

Senses Fail

Stick To Your Guns

Miss May I

Like A Storm

The Fever 333

I See Stars

Wilson

Mutoid Man

Cane Hill

Black Foxxes

Counterfeit

The Blue Stones

Joyous Wolf

Spirit Animal

Stitched Up Heart

Big Story

