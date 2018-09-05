Stone Sour premiere video for acoustic version of Mercy

Stone Sour have released a music video for an acoustic version of their track Mercy.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2017 album Hydrograd, with the latest version appearing on the new deluxe edition of the record, which was released last week.

Hydrograd deluxe edition features previously unreleased covers, live cuts, b-sides and alternative takes on some of the tracks.

Speaking previously about the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2, frontman Corey Taylor said: “We have six singles on this album. This album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Stone Sour are currently on the road across North America with Ozzy Osbourne on his No More Tours 2 run.

Stone Sour Hydrograd deluxe edition tracklist

Disc 1

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person /Allah Tea

3. Knievel Has Landed

4. Hydrograd

5. Song #3

6. Fabuless

7. The Witness Trees

8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

9. Thank God It’s Over

10. St. Marie

11. Mercy

12. Whiplash Pants

13. Friday Knights

14. Somebody Stole My Eyes

15. When The Fever Broke

Disc 2

1. Burn One Turn One

2. Bootleg Ginger

3. Live Like You’re On Fire

4. Subversive

5. Unchained

6. Bombtrack

7. Outshined (Live at Sphere)

8. Song # 3 (Acoustic)

9. Mercy (Acoustic)

10. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) (Acoustic)

11. The Witness Trees (Acoustic)

12. Mercy (Live at Sphere)