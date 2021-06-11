Steven Wilson's Personal Shopper remixed by Biffy Clyro

Scottish rock trio Biffy Clyro have remixed Steven Wilson's Personal Shopper, which you can listen to below.

In place of the pulsating electro-prog of the original the band's new take on the song sees rocking guitars back to the fore.

"Personal Shopper has already been chosen by numerous artists as the TFB track they wanted to remix and it's been fantastic to hear all the different interpretations," says Wilson. "Now Biffy Clyro have come with perhaps the most radical reinvention of the song by taking the mainly electronic track and reimagining it as a huge guitar anthem, which just blew me away. Perhaps one for those that missed hearing the guitars in my recent music!"

Personal Shopper was the first track released from The Future Bites, back in March 2020, before the album release was delayed by the ensuing pandemic. Wilson invited fans to remix the track, and a mix by Nile Rodgers was also released.

Get Personal Shopper (Biffy Clyro Remix).