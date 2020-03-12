Steven Wilson details new album The Future Bites - listen to Personal Shopper

Steven Wilson has revealed details of his new studio album The Future Bites.

The follow-up to 2017’s To The Bone will be released on June 12 through Caroline International and is said to be “an exploration of how the human brain has evolved in the internet era,” and “an online portal to a world of high concept design custom built for the ultra-modern consumer.”

A statement on The Future Bites goes on: “It places the listener in a world of 21st century addictions. It’s a place where on-going, very public experiments constantly take place into the affects of nascent technology on our lives.

“From out of control retail therapy, manipulative social media and the loss of individuality, The Future Bites is less a bleak vision of an approaching dystopia, more a curious reading of the here and now.”

To mark the news, Wilson has released the first single from the album Personal Shopper which can be listened to below.

The Future Bites was recorded in London and co-produced by Wilson and David Kosten and is now available to pre-order, while Wilson – in conjunction with Baby and Crystal Spotlight – has launched an online store designed to be “accessible and addictive to anyone from the casual fan to the hardcore collector.”

Steven Wilson: The Future Bites

1. Unself

2. Self

3. King Ghost

4. 12 Things I Forgot

5. Eminent Sleaze

6. Personal Shopper

7. Man Of The People

8. Follower

9. Anyone But Me