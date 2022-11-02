Steven Wilson presents 80s alternative progressive box set Intrigue

A brand new four CD or seven LP box set, Intrigue: Progressive Sounds In UK Alternative Music 1979-89, curated by Steven Wilson, will be released through Edel/Demon Records on February 10. You can watch a video trailer for the new set below.

Featuring music from a wide variety of artists including Kate Bush, Scott Walker, Japan, XTC, Tears For Fears, Ultravox, Wire, The Cure, Cocteau Twins, Cardiacs, Twelfth Night, No-Man and more, the set explores the creativity, experimentation and progressive spirit of alternative British music in the post punk era.

“This is my personally-curated attempt to redress the balance, and to perhaps introduce any ’80s-sceptics out there to the idea that conceptual thinking and ambition didn’t suddenly evaporate after ’77... ambitious, weird and thrilling music was all around you in the ’80s — if you looked in the right places," says Wilson.

Intrigue: Progressive Sounds In UK Alternative Music 1979-89 features 58 tracks on 4 CDs or 7 x 12” LPs (an edited 19 track 2 x 12” LP version is also available). All formats include a written introduction by Steven Wilson and extensive track by track liner notes by James Nice (Factory Benelux/Les Disques du Crépuscule). Signed Editions of the 7LP edition are available via the official store. You can view the tracklisting for the four disc set below.

A one-off launch event for Intrigue will take place at Rough Trade East at 7pm on February 10th 2023. On the night, Steven Wilson will be in conversation with James Nice and Stephen Morris (New Order). Tickets are available now.

Pre-order Intrigue: Progressive Sounds In UK Alternative Music 1979-89.

(Image credit: Edel/Demon)

Intrigue: Progressive Sounds In UK Alternative Music 1979-89

CD1

1. I Should Have Known Better - Wire

2. A Better Home In The Phantom Zone - Bill Nelson’s Red Noise

3. Back To Nature - Magazine

4. Complicated Game (Steven Wilson 2014 mix) - XTC

5. Careering - Public Image Limited

6. The Raven - The Stranglers

7. Puppet Life - Punishment Of Luxury

8. Astradyne (Steven Wilson Stereo Mix) - Ultravox

9. Contract - Gang Of Four

10. I Travel (Extended Version) - Simple Minds

11. Sketch for Summer- The Duritti Column

12. Health and Efficiency - This Heat

13. Burning Car - John Foxx

14. Cognitive Dissonance (Steven Wilson 2022 Mix) - Robert Fripp And The League Of Gentlemen

15. The Fatal Day - In Camera

CD2

1. I Can’t Escape Myself - The Sound

2. The Eternal - Joy Division

3. Big Empty Field - Swell Maps

4. Enemies - Art Nouveau

5. The Joy Circuit - Gary Numan

6. The Gospel Comes To New Guinea - 23 Skidoo

7. All My Colours - Echo & The Bunnymen

8. Ghost Town (Extended Version) - The Specials

9. They All Run After the Carving Knife - New Musik

10. The Him - New Order

11. White Car In Germany (Single Edit) - The Associates

12. Hit - Section 25

13. Sealand - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

14. Talking Drum - Japan

15. Faith - The Cure

CD3

1. Three Dancers (Steven Wilson 2021 mix) - Twelfth Night

2. Airwaves - Thomas Dolby

3. Are You Ready? - Crispy Ambulance

4. The Outsider - Rupert Hine

5. Knife Slits Water - A Certain Ration

6. Memories Fade - Tears For Fears

7. Patient - Peter Hammill

8. Donimo - Cocteau Twins

9. In A Waiting Room - Mrs And Mrs Smith And Mr Drake

10. Close (To The Edit) - The Art Of Noise

11. Dalis Car - Dalis Car

12. Rawhide - Scott Walker

13. Brilliant Trees - David Sylvian

14. Dream Within A Dream - Propaganda

CD4

1. Waking The Witch - Kate Bush

2. Ivy And Need - This Mortal Coil

3.Beehead (7” Version) - Perennial Divide

4. This Corrosion - The Sisters Of Mercy

5. Ascension - O Yuki Conjugate

6. No Motion - Dif Juz

7. Gutter Busting - SLAB!

8. Murderers, The Hope Of Women - Momus

9. The Host Of Seraphim - Dead Can Dance

10. R.E.S. - Cardiacs

11. Good Morning Beautiful - The The

12. Omega Amigo - The Shamen

13. Night Sky, Sweet Earth - No-Man

14. The 3rd Time We Opened The Capsule - Kitchens Of Distinction