Steven Wilson announces North American tour

Steven Wilson has announced a run of North American shows in 2016.

He previously revealed a European tour, which starts in January. And he’ll head back across the Pond in March for more dates, starting in Toronto on the 1st of the month.

Wilson will release an “interim” album entitled 4½ on January 22. The six-track is designed to bridge the gap between this year’s Hand. Cannot. Erase. and his next full-length release.

The album, featuring contributions from Adam Holzman, Nick Beggs, Guthrie Govan, Dave Kilminster, Craig Blundell, Marco Minnemann, Chad Wackerman and Theo Travis, is available for pre-order.

Mar 01: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Mar 02: Montreal Theatre St-Denis, QC

Mar 03: Albany The Egg Performing Arts Center, NY

Mar 04: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Mar 05: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Mar 07: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Mar 08: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL