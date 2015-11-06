Steven Wilson reveals ‘interim’ album

Steven Wilson will launch an “interim” album called 4½ on January 22, he’s revealed.

The six-track title is designed to bridge the gap between this year’s Hand. Cannot. Erase. and his next full-length release.

It includes four songs written during sessions for his fourth record, and one from previous outing The Raven That Refused To Sing. It also features a reworking of 1998 Porcupine Tree track Don’t Hate Me, based on a live recording with studio additions, performed as a vocal duet between Wilson and Ninet Tayeb.

4½ features contributions from Adam Holzman, Nick Beggs, Guthrie Govan, Dave Kilminster, Craig Blundell, Marco Minnemann, Chad Wackerman and Theo Travis.

It’s to be launched via Kscope in CD, vinyl and digital formats in a die-cut sleeve created by Lasse Hoile and Carl Glover. The audio Blu-ray edition comes with high-resolution stereo, 5.1 surround mix and bonus track Lazarus.

The album is available for pre-order now. Wilson launches a European tour on January 12, including five UK shows at the end of the month.

