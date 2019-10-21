Steven Wilson announces 2020 tour dates

Steven Wilson has announced arena tour dates for 2020, including two UK dates at London's O2 and the Nottingham Arena for September. These will be the biggest venues Wilson has played following his tour for 2017's To The Bone album.

“Every time I make a new album, it's hugely important for me that it holds a unique place in my catalogue and won't simply be more of the same," says Wilson of his forthcoming sixth solo album, details of which are still to be confirmed. "Moving into the third decade of the 21st century and my second decade as a touring solo artist, it felt like time to apply the same philosophy to the live experience.

"I want to challenge myself to create something that confronts my own notions (and hopefully the audience's too) of how to present my music in a concert situation. This has become The Future Bites - a series of special events at larger venues, something on a grander and more immersive scale. I'm already hugely excited about them!”

To celebrate the new dates, there will be a special limited edition vinyl version of Wilson's next album can be pre-ordered now. These are available to pre-order now.

All pre-orders via Wilson's UK store before 5pm Tuesday 22nd October will receive priority access to fan ticket pre-sale for the UK shows. Access will be provided via email at 9:30am local time on Wednesday 23rd October ahead of pre-sale launch at 10am the same day. Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday 25th October.

Wilson will play:

UK Nottingham Arena - September 17

UK London O2 Arena - 19

FRA Paris Zenith - 21

ITA Milan Mediolanum Forum - 23

GER Oberhausen Kopi Arena - 25

GER Hamburg Sporthalle - 26

NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome - 28

POL Warsaw Torwar - 30

Ticket information also available from Wilson's website.