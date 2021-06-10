Van der Graaf Generator 20-disc box set for September

UK prog pioneers Van der Graaf Generator have announced that they will release their Charisma Years box set on September 3.

The set includes 17 CDs and three Bu-rays and feature the band's entire recorded works for Charisma Records, including previously unreleased tracks and previously unreleased footage in brand new stereo and surround sound remixes.

“Well here we are as young men, pushing away, exploring away," says Peter Hammill. "This is about as comprehensive a documentation of that exciting time in our lives as it’s possible to get. We had the luck to be given an enormous amount of freedom by Charisma Records to find our own way – and an audience – from the outset. This meant we pushed ourselves as much as we could.

"It’s wonderful to have the whole recorded history of those years collected together as a complete set and the new mixes shed quite a different light on many of the pieces. Somewhat to our own surprise, we’ve had a later lease of life after our reunion album and concerts. And as the trio of Hugh, Guy and myself, we’re still working away and will be playing live again as soon as circumstances allow us. This remains a fun job.”

The Charisma Years Box features all their Charisma albums newly remastered from first-generation master tapes. Also featured are two CDs of a recently discovered and previously unreleased entire concert recorded in Paris in December 1976 by French radio, and all of the surviving BBC sessions recorded by the band.

In addition, there’s a Blu-ray features all of the surviving high-quality VDGG television footage and promotional films including from German TV’s Beat Club in 1970, a filmed appearance at The Bataclan in Paris in 1972 for the French TV show Pop Deux, the 1972 appearance on Pop Shop for RTBF Belgium, a live performance shot by Belgian TV in Charleroi in September 1975, promotional films of Wondering and Cat’s Eye, and a 20 minute documentary with live footage shot by Austrian television at The Kohfidisch Open Air Festival, Austria in June 1978.

There are also remixes of the albums H to He Who Am the Only One, Pawn Hearts, Godbluff and Still Life. These have been remixed from the original multi-track tapes in both Stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound by Stephen W Tayler. These 4 albums will also be made available separately as 3-disc Sets, including Original Stereo Mixes. The set also features a 68 page book with rare photographs.

The Charisma Years will be preceded by single releases of Refugees (Single Version), Killer (New Stereo Mix), and Pilgrims (New Stereo Mix) with further singles TBA. Album releases — 4 x 3-disc Sets and 4 x Facsimile Vinyl LPs will also be released.

Pre-order The Charisma Years.