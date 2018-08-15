Steve Perry returns with video for brand new track No Erasin’

Steve Perry has released a studio video for his brand new single No Erasin’.

The track has been lifted from the former Journey vocalist’s first solo album in 24 years, Traces, which is set to arrive on October 5 via Concord Records.

It’ll be the singer’s first solo outing since 1994’s For The Love Of Strange Medicine.

Perry says on his website: “Years ago, I disappeared. There were many reasons, but mainly my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping was what I had to do.

“If music was ever to return to my heart, then and only then, I would figure out what to do. If not, so be it, for I had already lived the dream of dreams.

“Many years passed. One day, I began sketching some musical ideas with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. One song led to many – my love for music had returned."

He adds: “Then another beautiful thing happened. I found love. My precious Kellie gave me a life I never knew I had. I lost her December of 2012.

“I now deeply understand the meaning of ‘It’s better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.’ May of 2015, I began recording. These songs are special to me.

"I respectfully ask that you please listen to them, and whatever they make you feel, I thank you for listening.”

Speaking back in 2014, Perry hinted that he would make his long-awaited return to music, saying: “I’ve just been writing music and seeing what I could find. It’s such a new cool world of music when you’re mixing electric music with rock like Muse and Imagine Dragons. It’s such a cool direction.”

The vocalist enjoyed two stints with Journey and left the band for good in 1998.

Traces is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Steve Perry - Traces

1. No Erasin’

2. We’re Still Here

3. Most Of All

4. No More Cryin’

5. In The Rain

6. Sun Shines Gray

7. You Belong To Me

8. Easy To Love

9. I Need You

10. We Fly