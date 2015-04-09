Steve Howe, Roger Dean line up intimate show

Yes guitarist Steve Howe’s intimate concert in East Sussex this weekend will feature artist Roger Dean, it’s been announced.

The candlelit gig at Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, on April 12 is part of Howe’s solo tour, which coincides with the release of his 33-track Anthology.

Dean – who created the Yes ‘bubble’ logo and illustrated many of the band’s most iconic covers including Close To The Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans _– _will introduce Howe on before he plays.

A collection of Dean’s Yes and Asia sleeves will be on display at the venue between April 10-19, along with a selection of drawings and watercolours. Some will be on public display for the first time.

Meanwhile, Robert Fripp’s wife Toyah Wilcox will perform at the same venue on April 11 with her band The Humans, featuring King Crimson’s Bill Rieflin and Chris Wong.

Tickets for both concerts are available from the Trading Boundaries website.

Apr 09: Southampton Brook

Apr 10: Farncombe St John’s Church

Apr 11: Tiverton Community Arts Centre

Apr 12: Sheffield Green Trading Boundaries

Apr 14: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 15: Halton The Brindley

Apr 16: Bilston Robin 2

Apr 19: London Jazz Cafe

Apr 24: Sudbury Quay Theatre

Apr 25: Bristol Colston Hall

Apr 28: Basingstoke Haymarket