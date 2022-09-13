Steve Howe releases emotive new video for Plexus with late son Virgil

Yes guitarist Steve Howe has released a colourful new video for the emotive Plexus, which you can watch below.

It's taken from Lunar Mist, a second collaboration with his late son Virgil Howe who tragically passed away in 2017, which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 27.

The father-and-son team's completed their first album, Nexus, in August 2017 but a month later, Virgil died unexpectedly. Steve decided to release the record in tribute to the drummer that November but one finished song remained unreleased.

“After Nexus,” Steve tells Prog, “I thought maybe that was it, and we wouldn’t have any more resources for Virgil’s music. We had a track of his called Lunar Mist completely finished for a Japanese release, which never transpired. It sat on the shelf, but when I played it again I thought it was fantastic, Virgil had added so much production, keyboard and development ideas. So then I had a good dig around.

"I started by writing chord charts for all the other tunes, before adding guitars and bass guitars to embellish them and bring them to completion" he explains. "In the most part I kept them as he’d written them but sometimes I expanded them with further ideas and improvisation."

Videos for More Than You Know and the title track have previously been released.

Lunar Mist – which includes a front cover painting by Virgil's daughter Zuni – will be available on Limited CD digipak, 180g black vinyl LP, CD and digital formats.

