Steve Hillage Band add more UK dates for November

Steve Hillage has announced further live dates for November. The band, who are about to play their first live dates concentrating on what Hillage has said will concentrate on his classic 70 material, have added a further ten dates.

"The last gig the band did was on November 17, 1979 at Hammersmith Odeon in London," Hillage explains. "So next year is a significant anniversary for me. And when someone suggested this, it made sense. This isn't the first time it's been proposed, but now it is all coming together.”

Hillage will have Gong as his backing band. “I need musicians of the highest calibre to make it all work properly. The people in Gong fit the bill. I know them well, have guested with the band on a number of recent occasions and they're all keen to do this.”

Steve Hillage Band will play:

Cambridge Junction - June 6

Manchester 02 Ritz - 7

London Shepherds Bush Empire - 8

The new dates are:

Southampton Engine Rooms - November 14

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - 15

London Islington Assembly Hall - 16

Glasgow SWG3 - 17

Sheffield O2 Academy 2 - 18

Bristol O2 Academy - 20

Birmingham O2 Institute 2 - 21

Cardiff Tramshed - 22

Liverpool O2 Academy - 23

Concorde 2 Brighton - 24