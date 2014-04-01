Steve Hackett To Release Albert Hall Show

Steve Hackett has confirmed the DVD release of the Genesis Revisited show he performed at London's Royal Albert Hall last October.

He was joined at the historic venue by guests Ray Wilson, Roine Stolt, John Wetton and Amanda Lehmann, and his band Roger King, Gary O’Toole, Rob Townsend, Lee Pomeroy and Nad Sylvan.

Prog said of the 18-track performance: “This incarnation represents perhaps the last chance we’ll have to hear it as it should be. It’s hard to recall a performance that sounded so good at this venue.”

Hackett says: “It was a thrilling musical experience for all concerned with a fantastic light and visual show. Paul Green and his team filmed it brilliantly too. It’s a feast for eyes, ears and all the senses.”

Genesis Revisited: Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be available as a standard DVD/2CD digipak and limited-edtiion Blu-ray/2DVD/2CD art book with liner notes, photos and bonus features. It follows the launch of his Genesis Revisited: Live At Hammersmith DVD last year.

He’ll tour the UK in October with what’s planned to be the last of his retrospective treks, set to include material not previously performed or recorded in the long-running project.

Tracklist