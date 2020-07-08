Steve Hackett to headline next year's Night Of The Prog Festival

Steve Hackett will now headline the Saturday evening at next year's Night Of The Prog Festival at Loreley. Hackett steps in after Ayreon could no longer make the rescheduled dates.

The XV Night Of The Prog Festival will take place from 16 to 18 July 2021 on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany, which is part of the UNESCO world heritage.

“I’m thrilled to headline the 15th Night Of The Prog in 2021 with my Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out & More show,": says Hackett. "Genesis played a memorable gig at Loreley in 1976 which is a happy memory for me. I always enjoy returning with my own band. I hope to see many of you there on this magnificent festival site."

Like many events this year's Night Of The Prog Festival had to be postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival organisers have been busy trying to rebook the 2020 line-up for 2021. Thus far Renaissance, Pure Reason Revolution, Pendragon, Moon Safari, PFM, Jadis, RPWL, Blank Manuscript, Sentryturn and Cheetos' Magazine have all been announced.

“Steve Hackett and the Loreley share a lot of prog history," adds Night Of The Prog CEO Winfried Völklein. "Genesis played a legendary show in 1976 and Steve and his band delivered astounding performances at several Night Of The Prog Festivals in the past. Now he’s back after 6 years to headline the festival in 2021 and I am looking forward to seeing him performing the Seconds Out & More show on Saturday evening.”

Tickets for Night Of The Prog XV are available here.