Steve Hackett premieres The Wheel’s Turning

Steve Hackett has premiered his video for The Wheel’s Turning with TeamRock.

It’s taken from his album Wolflight, his first original solo outing since 2011, to be released on March 30.

Hackett recently explained: “Wolflight reflects everybody’s struggle for freedom on a journey travelling through both inner and outer space. It explores sounds from as far afield as Greece, Azerbaijan, the deep American South, Sahara desert and beyond, from all our yesterdays, evoking the ancient past.”

Wolflight is available for pre-order now. The former Genesis guitarist last month confirmed Flower Kings mastermind Roine Stolt as a member of his band for his 2015 tour dates, which include a run of UK appearances in October:

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tracklist