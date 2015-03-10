Steve Hackett premieres The Wheel’s Turning

Steve Hackett has premiered his video for The Wheel’s Turning with TeamRock.
It’s taken from his album Wolflight, his first original solo outing since 2011, to be released on March 30.
Hackett recently explained: “Wolflight reflects everybody’s struggle for freedom on a journey travelling through both inner and outer space. It explores sounds from as far afield as Greece, Azerbaijan, the deep American South, Sahara desert and beyond, from all our yesterdays, evoking the ancient past.”
Wolflight is available for pre-order now. The former Genesis guitarist last month confirmed Flower Kings mastermind Roine Stolt as a member of his band for his 2015 tour dates, which include a run of UK appearances in October:
Oct 06: Guildford GLive
Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Oct 09: Northampton Derngate
Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 17: Gateshead Sage
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall
Oct 25: Salford Lowry
Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Tracklist
Out Of The Body
Wolflight
Love Song To A Vampire
The Wheel’s Turning
Coryclan Fire
Earthshine
Loving Sea
Black Thunder
Dust & Dreams
Heart Song