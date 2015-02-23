Hackett learned new instrument for Wolflight

Steve Hackett has told how he learned to play an ancient musical instrument for upcoming solo album Wolflight.
He employed other musicians to perform on tar, digeridoo, duduk and darbukkah drum – all of which he says have lent the tracks a “prehistoric” and “otherworldly” feel.
He explains via his blog: “Having been fascinated by the evocative music on my trip to Morocco, I decided to have a go at learning one of those exotic instruments of the desert.
“I bought an Iraqi oud – a fretless lute – and took on the challenge. It’s very hard to tune, but intriguing to play when those magical sounds start to speak back to you. My oud performance features briefly a couple of times on Dust And Dreams, a piece of music designed to evoke the soul of the desert.”
He adds: “It’s been a great musical adventure, ranging from the wild exotic to orchestral sweeps, from powerful rock guitar to gentle acoustic. It takes us backwards and forwards in time.”
Wolflight, Hackett’s first original solo work since 2011, is released on March 30. He tours the UK in October:
Oct 06: Guildford GLive
Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Oct 09: Northampton Derngate
Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 14: York Barbican
Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall
Oct 17: Gateshead Sage
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall
Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru
Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall
Oct 25: Salford Lowry
Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre
Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall
Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Tracklist
Out Of The Body
Wolflight
Love Song To A Vampire
The Wheel’s Turning
Corycian Fire
Earthshine
Loving Sea
Black Thunder
Dust And Dreams
Heart Song