Hackett learned new instrument for Wolflight

Steve Hackett has told how he learned to play an ancient musical instrument for upcoming solo album Wolflight.

He employed other musicians to perform on tar, digeridoo, duduk and darbukkah drum – all of which he says have lent the tracks a “prehistoric” and “otherworldly” feel.

He explains via his blog: “Having been fascinated by the evocative music on my trip to Morocco, I decided to have a go at learning one of those exotic instruments of the desert.

“I bought an Iraqi oud – a fretless lute – and took on the challenge. It’s very hard to tune, but intriguing to play when those magical sounds start to speak back to you. My oud performance features briefly a couple of times on Dust And Dreams, a piece of music designed to evoke the soul of the desert.”

He adds: “It’s been a great musical adventure, ranging from the wild exotic to orchestral sweeps, from powerful rock guitar to gentle acoustic. It takes us backwards and forwards in time.”

Wolflight, Hackett’s first original solo work since 2011, is released on March 30. He tours the UK in October:

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tracklist