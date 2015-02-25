Steve Hackett welcomes Roine Stolt to his band

Steve Hackett has discussed his pleasure at appointing Roine Stolt a full-time member of his band.

The Flower Kings mainman and Transatlantic member will play bass and 12-string guitar on Hackett’s UK tour, after a guest appearance at his Royal Albert Hall concert in October 2013.

Hackett says: “I’m really pleased Roine will be joining the band on bass, 12-string – and, for some songs, doubling on electric guitar with me.

“Roine is a truly impressive and versatile player and I particularly like his work with other bands and artists. I’ve enjoyed playing with him live on more than one occasion and I’m thrilled he’s going to join the team.

“It’s marvellous to have both Swedish talents Roine Stolt and Nad Sylvan as part of the band for these Hackett solo/Genesis Revisited shows.”

Wolflight, his first original solo album since 2011, is launched on March 30. The tour takes place in October:

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion