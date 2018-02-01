Steve Hackett Re-records GTR Song With Steve Rothery

Steve Hackett has teamed up with Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery to re-record the GTR song When The Heart Rules The Mind.

Released as a download tomorrow, the new recording will be available through Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon & all other digital services.

“I always loved the track,” Hackett told Prog. I think it is the strongest thing Steve Howe and I wrote together and I always wanted to do a version where I would sing it myself with the use of today’s production techniques. I’m also very pleased to have my friend Steve Rothery on board doing additional guitar. I’m looking forward to taking my band on tour. It’ll be great to play both North and South America again celebrating Genesis, solo and GTR!”

The song originally appeared on the 1986 album GTR, recorded by the band Hackett formed with Yes guitarist Steve Howe, which also featured Max Bacon (vocals), Jonathon Mover (drums) and Phil Spalding (bass). When The Heart Rules The Mind reached No. 14 on the US Billboard singles charts.

Hackett, who has just released Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham, a new live packages filmed at the Birmingham Symphony Hall, will take an orchestral version of his acclaimed Genesis Revisited live show in the road in October.