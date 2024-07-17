Steve Hackett announces UK live dates for October

Steve Hackett has announced a UK run of live dates for his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour for October, culminating in a headline show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 23. Special guest, Amanda Lehmann will be joining the whole of the UK tour on guitar and vocals.

Hackett has spent much of the year performing live across North America, including this year's Cruise To The Edge, and is currently touring across Europe, where he will play at the final Night Of The Prog festival at Loreley in Germany.

"I’m thrilled with the response to my latest tour, Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo which has already received fantastic reactions in Europe," Hackett enthuses. "I’m hugely looking forward to bringing this tour to the UK, culminating with the special Royal Albert Hall show…"

Hackett will also perform four live dates in Hungary with his longtime jazz fusion collaborators Djabe in August before resuming Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour dates.

You can view all the UK tour dates and ticket details below.

Oct 2: Aylesbury Friars Waterside [SOLD OUT]

Oct 3: Portsmouth Guildhall

Oct 5: Bristol Beacon

Oct 6: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 7: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 9: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 11: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Oct 12: Guildford G Live [SOLD OUT]

Oct 13: Stoke Victoria Hall

Oct 15: York Barbican

Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 19: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 22: Reading Hexagon

Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall

Get tickets.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors