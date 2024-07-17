Steve Hackett announces UK live dates for October

Amanda Lehmann joins Hackett and band for Genesis Greats Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour live dates

Steve Hackett
Steve Hackett has announced a UK run of live dates for his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour for October, culminating in a headline show at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 23. Special guest, Amanda Lehmann will be joining the whole of the UK tour on guitar and vocals.  

Hackett has spent much of the year performing live across North  America, including this year's Cruise To The Edge, and is currently touring across Europe, where he will play at the final Night Of The Prog festival at Loreley in Germany.

"I’m thrilled with the response to my latest tour, Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo which has already received fantastic reactions in Europe," Hackett enthuses. "I’m hugely looking forward to bringing this tour to the UK, culminating with the special Royal Albert Hall show…"

Hackett will also perform four live dates in Hungary with his longtime jazz fusion collaborators Djabe in August before resuming Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour dates.

You can view all the UK tour dates and ticket details below.

Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour live dates

Oct 2: Aylesbury Friars Waterside [SOLD OUT]        
Oct 3: Portsmouth Guildhall 
Oct 5: Bristol Beacon 
Oct 6: Cambridge Corn Exchange 
Oct 7: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 9: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 11: Cardiff Utilita Arena 
Oct 12: Guildford G Live [SOLD OUT]
Oct 13: Stoke Victoria Hall
Oct 15: York Barbican 
Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 
Oct 19: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Oct 22: Reading Hexagon
Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall 

Get tickets.

Steve Hackett

