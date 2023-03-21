Steve Hackett announces Foxtrot at Fifty North American tour

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced a US tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's 1972 album Foxtrot. The run of 29 Foxtrot at Fifty shows will kick off on October 3 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Montreal, QC, and wrap up six weeks later at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA, on November 18.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my ‘Genesis Revisited: Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights’ tour to the USA and Canada in the autumn," says Hackett, "and very much look forward to seeing you all then!”

Hackett played a run of 25 UK Foxtrot at Fifty dates in September and October 2022. In announcing those shows, he said, "We were a young, struggling band at that time. By the time we were doing Foxtrot the band was becoming more ambitious.

"Foxtrot is a must for fans of the early Genesis work. Fifty years ago? It doesn’t feel like those ideas are fifty years old because it was-genre defining, rather than following trends. It still sounds current, now.”

The North American shows are in addition to an extensive run of previously-announced European Foxtrot At 50 dates, which kick off on April 19 at La Seine Musicale in Paris, France. Full dates below - tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty Tour 2023

Apr 19: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Apr 22: Bielefield Lokschuppen, Germany

Apr 23: Hannover Theater Am Aegi, Germany

Apr 24: Nürnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

Apr 26: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Apr 27: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Apr 29: Halle Händelhalle, Germany

May 02: Stuttgart Liederhalle Beethovensaal, Germany

May 03: Essen Lichtburg, Germany

May 04: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

May 06: Aachen Eurogress, Germany

May 07: Mannheim Rosengarten, Germany

May 08: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

May 09: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

May 11: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

May 13: Malmö Slagthusettea, Sweden

May 14: Gothenburg Concerthouse, Sweden

May 16: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 18: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 20: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland

Jun 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 27: San Sebastián Kursaal Auditorium, Spain

Jun 29: Barcelona Teatre Coliseum, Spain

Jun 30: Carcassonne Festival De Carcassonne, France

Jul 02: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany

Jul 03: Pratteln Z7 Summer Nights, Switzerland

Jul 06: Brescia Arena Campo Marte, Italy

Jul 07: Pistoia Piazza Duomo, Italy

Jul 08: Rome Ostia Antica, Italy

Jul 10: Caserta Belvedere Di San Leucio, Italy

Jul 12: Ferrara Piazza Trento Trieste, Italy

Jul 13: Palmanova Piazza Grande, Italy

Jul 15: Katowice Summer Fog Festival, Poland

Oct 03: Montreal Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, QC

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Oct 06: Ithaca State Theatre, NY

Oct 08: Binghamton The Forum Theatre, NY

Oct 23: Albany Hart Theatre, NY

Oct 12: Boston Wilbur Theatre, MA

Oct 13: New London Grade Arts Center, CT

Oct 14: New York Town Hall, NY

Oct 15: Harrisburg Whitaker Center, PA|

Oct 17: Providence The Strand, RI

Oct 19: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Oct 20: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Oct 21: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Oct 24: Durham Carolina Theatre of Durham, NC

Oct 26: Charleston Music Hall, SC

Oct 28: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Oct 29: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Oct 31: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 01: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 02: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 03: Milwaukee The Pabst Theatre , WI

Nov 05: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Theatre, IA

Nov 09: Seattle The Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 23: Salem Historic Elsinore Theatre, OR

Nov 13: Monterey Golden State Theatre, CA

Nov 14: San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, CA

Nov 16: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Nov 17: Santa Barbara Lobero Theatre, CA