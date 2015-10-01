Steve Earle tours Europe

Steve Earle will tour the UK and Europe starting later this month in support of his blues album Terraplane.

It was recorded with his band the Dukes after he rediscovered his appreciation of Robert Johnson.

Earle said in July: “He wrote every song that’s a big deal. Every form of the post-war alleged blues is based on one Robert Johnson song or another. And it’s absolutely the truth. He’s every bit the father of the modern genre.”

He added of his own approach: “You start looking for ways to find a reason to make another fucking record, especially the way the business is now. It’s kind of like working with a 32-box of crayons and limiting yourself to six – it makes you work harder and dig deeper.”

Terraplane is on sale now.

Oct 14: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Oct 15: Basingstoke Anvil, UK

Oct 16: Bexhill On Sea De la Warr Pavilion, UK

Oct 17: Bury St Edmunds Apex, UK

Oct 19: Gateshead Sage, UK

Oct 20: Manchester Ritz, UK

Oct 21: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Oct 23: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 24: Wexford Spiegeltent, Ireland

Oct 25: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Oct 27: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 29: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 30: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Nov 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 02: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Nov 03: Sodermalm Gota Lejon, Sweden

Nov 04: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 06: Wangels Rolling Stone Weekender, Germany

Nov 07: Stuttgart Wagenhallen, Germany

Nov 10: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany