Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi book out in April

A new book will detail the musical relationship between Knifeworld/Gong man Kavus Torabi and six-times World Snooker Champion Steve Davis, Torabi's fellow Utopia Strong member.

Medical Grade Music, written by both Torabi and Davis, will be released through Orion Books on April 1. The book is billed as "The story of two outsiders and obsessives whose collision prompted an evangelistic alliance on the furthest frontiers of underground music.

"Part sonic memoir, part Socratic dialogue, part gonzo mission to the heart of what makes music truly psychedelic this book is the first work of joint autobiography to ever trace the evolution of a life-changing friendship through the discographies of Gentle Giant and Voivod. From the chip-shops of Plumstead to the the wildest shores of Plymouth's nineties thrash scene. it's a funny and fearless buddy movie of the soul, with a soundtrack that will make your eyes bleed."

Davis first met Torabi in the mid-2000's at a gig by French underground rock legends Magma. Over the next few years, the unlikely duo's shared affinity for visionary psychedelic and progressive music would become the foundation of not only a firm friendship, and also unique and idiosyncratic DJ style.

Since then, the pair have hosted the long-running The Interesting Alternative Radio Show on Phoenix FM, have become renowned live DJs and have also formed their own band, The Utopia Strong (along with Coil's Michael J. York), who released their self-titled debut album in 2019.