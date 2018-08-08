Steeleye Span announce UK tour

Steeleye Span have announced a 15 date UK tour which will take place later this year.

The band will kick off the run at at Lyric Theatre in Carmarthen on October 1 and bring the tour to a close with a set at The Courtyard in Hereford on the 18th of the month.

The shows have been lined up as the band prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary in 2019, with the group currently putting together a new studio album to coincide with the landmark occasion.

Steeleye Span will preview a selection of the new tracks during the UK tour.

The band’s last album was 2016’s Dodgy Bastards, which returned “to the folk tales and characters that have always been at the heart of the Steeleye sound.”

The lineup consists of vocalist Maddy Prior, drummer Liam Genockey, guitarist and keyboardist Julian Littman, guitarists Andrew Sinclair and Benji Kirkpatrick, violinist Jesse Mae Smart and bassist Roger Carey.

Find a full list of Steeleye Span’s 2018 tour dates below

Steeleye Span 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 01: Carmarthen Lyric Theatre

Oct 02: Stroud The Subscription Rooms

Oct 03: Milton Keyne The Stables

Oct 04: Worcester Swan Theatre

Oct 06: Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre

Oct 07: Chelmsford Theatre

Oct 08: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 09: Buxton Opera House

Oct 10: Mansfield Palace Theatre

Oct 12: Corby The Core at Corby Cube

Oct 13: Sudbury Holy Trinity Church

Oct 14: Margate Theatre Royal

Oct 15: Reading Hexagon

Oct 17: Liverpool Royal Philharmonic

Oct 18: Hereford The Courtyard