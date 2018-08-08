Steeleye Span announce UK tour

Steeleye Span have announced a 15 date UK tour which will take place later this year.
The band will kick off the run at at Lyric Theatre in Carmarthen on October 1 and bring the tour to a close with a set at The Courtyard in Hereford on the 18th of the month.
The shows have been lined up as the band prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary in 2019, with the group currently putting together a new studio album to coincide with the landmark occasion.
Steeleye Span will preview a selection of the new tracks during the UK tour.
The band’s last album was 2016’s Dodgy Bastards, which returned “to the folk tales and characters that have always been at the heart of the Steeleye sound.”
The lineup consists of vocalist Maddy Prior, drummer Liam Genockey, guitarist and keyboardist Julian Littman, guitarists Andrew Sinclair and Benji Kirkpatrick, violinist Jesse Mae Smart and bassist Roger Carey.
Find a full list of Steeleye Span’s 2018 tour dates below
Steeleye Span 2018 UK tour dates
Oct 01: Carmarthen Lyric Theatre
Oct 02: Stroud The Subscription Rooms
Oct 03: Milton Keyne The Stables
Oct 04: Worcester Swan Theatre
Oct 06: Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre
Oct 07: Chelmsford Theatre
Oct 08: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 09: Buxton Opera House
Oct 10: Mansfield Palace Theatre
Oct 12: Corby The Core at Corby Cube
Oct 13: Sudbury Holy Trinity Church
Oct 14: Margate Theatre Royal
Oct 15: Reading Hexagon
Oct 17: Liverpool Royal Philharmonic
Oct 18: Hereford The Courtyard