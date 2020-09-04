Steel Panther summon black metal darkness in grim new video for Let’s Get High Tonight

Back in April, Steel Panther embraced a variety of different musical personas in the video for Let’s Get High Tonight, appearing as a black metal band, a Baroque classical quartet, a boy band, a mariachi troupe and a country and western outfit in a rib-tickling promo directed by Frankie Nasso (Asking Alexandria, Hellyeah).

Now the LA rockers have fully embraced the dark side by releasing a new cut of the video featuring just their black metal incarnation. Someone kindly staple together our splitting sides.

Let's Get High Tonight features on Steel Panther’s latest album Heavy Metal Rules, which was released last September. The LA rockers will play two drive-in shows in Pennsylvania next week as part of the Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour.

Steel Panther: Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour

Sept 11: Starlite Drive In, Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 12: Circle Drive In, Scranton, PA