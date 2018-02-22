Trending

Steel Panther share animated video for Wrong Side Of The Tracks

  

Steel Panther team up with animation company Ntoonz for video for Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)

Steel Panther in the video

Steel Panther have released a new video for their track Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills).

They teamed up with animation company Ntoonz for the promo, with the track originally appearing on the band’s most recent album Lower The Bar which arrived in March last year.

Steel Panther recently wrapped up a UK tour, with their next live show scheduled for the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles outfit have also confirmed four new shows in Australia, which will take place in May.

The band say: “Australia, here we come! We’re bringing the Sunset Strip party Down Under with us. All your favourite Panther hits plus our favourite heavy metal songs from the bands we love.

“Never made it to LA in the 80s? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.”

Find a full list of Steel Panther’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 8:00PMHouse Of BluesAnaheim, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:00PMKnitting FactorySpokane, United States
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00PMCommodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMCommodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMCommodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesHouston, United States
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesDallas, United States
Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PMStarland BallroomSayreville, United States
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 8:30PMThe Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, United States
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 8:00PMSherman TheaterStroudsburg, United States
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PMKnitting FactoryBoise, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMAce of SpadesSacramento, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Space at WestburyWestbury, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 9:00PMAuraPortland, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Webster TheaterHartford, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 8:00PMTheater of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, United States
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00PMStage AEPittsburgh, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMExpress LiveColumbus, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PMFM99 Lunatic Luau 18Virginia Beach, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:00PMThe ForumMelbourne, Australia
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00PMBig Top SydneySydney, Australia
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 8:00PMEatons Hill HotelBrisbane, Australia
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:00PMAstor TheatrePerth, Australia
Monday, June 25, 2018 at 8:00PMBingoKiev, Ukraine
Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:00PMGlavClubMoscow, Russian Federation
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PMKosmonavtSt. Petersburg, Russia
Monday, August 6, 2018 at 8:00PMZitadelleBerlin, Germany
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PMFull Throttle SaloonSturgis, United States

