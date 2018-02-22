Steel Panther share animated video for Wrong Side Of The Tracks

Steel Panther have released a new video for their track Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills).

They teamed up with animation company Ntoonz for the promo, with the track originally appearing on the band’s most recent album Lower The Bar which arrived in March last year.

Steel Panther recently wrapped up a UK tour, with their next live show scheduled for the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles outfit have also confirmed four new shows in Australia, which will take place in May.

The band say: “Australia, here we come! We’re bringing the Sunset Strip party Down Under with us. All your favourite Panther hits plus our favourite heavy metal songs from the bands we love.

“Never made it to LA in the 80s? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.”

Find a full list of Steel Panther’s 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 8:00PM House Of Blues Anaheim, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8:00PM The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 8:00PM The Fillmore Auditorium Denver, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Knitting Factory Spokane, United States Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00PM Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Houston, United States Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Dallas, United States Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Starland Ballroom Sayreville, United States Friday, March 30, 2018 at 8:30PM The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, United States Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 8:00PM Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, United States Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Knitting Factory Boise, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Ace of Spades Sacramento, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:00PM The Space at Westbury Westbury, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 9:00PM Aura Portland, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PM The Webster Theater Hartford, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 8:00PM Theater of Living Arts Philadelphia, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00PM Stage AE Pittsburgh, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Express Live Columbus, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PM FM99 Lunatic Luau 18 Virginia Beach, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:00PM The Forum Melbourne, Australia Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00PM Big Top Sydney Sydney, Australia Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 8:00PM Eatons Hill Hotel Brisbane, Australia Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:00PM Astor Theatre Perth, Australia Monday, June 25, 2018 at 8:00PM Bingo Kiev, Ukraine Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:00PM GlavClub Moscow, Russian Federation Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Kosmonavt St. Petersburg, Russia Monday, August 6, 2018 at 8:00PM Zitadelle Berlin, Germany Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Full Throttle Saloon Sturgis, United States

