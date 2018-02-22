Steel Panther share animated video for Wrong Side Of The Tracks

Steel Panther have released a new video for their track Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills).
They teamed up with animation company Ntoonz for the promo, with the track originally appearing on the band’s most recent album Lower The Bar which arrived in March last year.
Steel Panther recently wrapped up a UK tour, with their next live show scheduled for the House Of Blues in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
The Los Angeles outfit have also confirmed four new shows in Australia, which will take place in May.
The band say: “Australia, here we come! We’re bringing the Sunset Strip party Down Under with us. All your favourite Panther hits plus our favourite heavy metal songs from the bands we love.
“Never made it to LA in the 80s? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.”
Find a full list of Steel Panther’s 2018 tour dates below.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 9:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 8:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Anaheim, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Knitting Factory
|Spokane, United States
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Dallas, United States
|Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, United States
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 8:30PM
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, United States
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sherman Theater
|Stroudsburg, United States
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Space at Westbury
|Westbury, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Webster Theater
|Hartford, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Theater of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Express Live
|Columbus, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3:00PM
|FM99 Lunatic Luau 18
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Forum
|Melbourne, Australia
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Big Top Sydney
|Sydney, Australia
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Eatons Hill Hotel
|Brisbane, Australia
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Astor Theatre
|Perth, Australia
|Monday, June 25, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Bingo
|Kiev, Ukraine
|Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|GlavClub
|Moscow, Russian Federation
|Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kosmonavt
|St. Petersburg, Russia
|Monday, August 6, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Zitadelle
|Berlin, Germany
|Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Full Throttle Saloon
|Sturgis, United States
