Stearica stream brand new single The Great Spell

Italian post-rockers Stearica have streamed their new single, The Great Spell. it's taken from the band's upcoming Golem 202020 is a 10-track recording synthesis curated from the full soundtrack of the classic 1920 silent horror film Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam. You can hear The Great Spell below.

"What can you do to save your people? Where can you go?" the band ask. "Animate The Golem, the clay giant, the only one who can bring hope. And to make it come alive, you don't need mechanisms or powerful software. You need the word, that one word. Sacred, conquered and pronounced.

"It serves a circle of fire, the answer to a call, the descent into the abyss of shadows. And through the mouth of Astaroth, the Prince of Hell, the word will be revealed to those who have the courage to become a priest of the Mystery. 6 letters: Aemaet."

The new soundtrack was originally commissioned by The Italian National Museum of Cinema and the Traffic Free Festival and was performed in the Museum’s cinema as a live soundtrack to the film as part of the MiTo Settembre Musica in September, 2011.

Golem 202020 will be released as a limited edition 180g red vinyl (300 copies) and also on digital formats on March19. It will be released in the UK and worldwide by independent label Monotreme Records except for Italy, where it will be released by the Garrincha label.

