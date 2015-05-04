Status Quo to tour with Wilko

Status Quo will tour the UK with Wilko Johnson at the end of the year, they’ve confirmed.

The Accept No Substitute run includes 11 dates in November and December, although Johnson will miss the first two.

Quo have just completed an acoustic tour – now Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andy Bown, John ‘Rhino’ Edwards and Leon Cave say they’ll return to their “full-throttle, no-nonsense thunderous electric” ways.

Rossi reports: “We’ve had such a blast with the Aquostic style. But for this tour we’re going back to the sound that defines us.

“I read in the paper that we’re splitting up – but we’re not finished yet, I can tell you.”

Johnson, who last year got the all-clear from a cancer that had been expected to kill him, is joined by his band Dylan Howe and Norman Watt-Roy.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on May 8 (Friday).

Nov 28: Blackpool Opera House (without Wilko Johnson)

Nov 29: Manchester Palace Theatre (without Wilko Johnson)

Dec 01: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 02: Aberdeen AECC Oil & Gas Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 05: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 07: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 10: Bournemouth International Centre

Dec 11: Brighton Centre

Dec 13: London O2