Status Quo – Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse hits UK stores on Monday, and the band have released a new trailer for the release.

The trailer includes clips And It’s Better Now, Caroline, Pictures Of Matchstick Men, Down Down and Rain, and follows two videos released last month: a live version of Whatever You Want, and a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

Status Quo – Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse is released on April 13 on 2CD, 2CD+DVD, Vinyl, DVD and Blu-ray formats.