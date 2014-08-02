Quo forced to cancel gigs

Veteran rockers Status Quo have been forced to cancel six shows because of illness affecting guitarist Rick Parfitt.

The band had been due to play tonight in Croatia, where Parfitt is now receiving hospital treatment.

No details of the illness have been given, but Quo’s manager Simon Porter, says: “We don’t cancel shows lightly as any of our fans will tell you, but in this instance, we have no option but to follow medical advice.”

The 65-year-old underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 1997 and his latest illness will force the band to miss dates in Monte Carlo, Switzerland and Germany through August 10.

The cancelled shows are:

Aug 02: Pula Arena, Croatia

Aug 04: Sporting Summer Festival, Monte Carlo

Aug 06: Stars In Town, Switzerland

Aug 07: Beach Arena, Switzerland

Aug 09: Schlossgarten Open Air, Germany

Aug 10: Rockin’ Hinterland, Germany

The band are lined up to play two further UK dates on Aug 15 at Clumber Park, Nottigham and on Aug 23 at Holkham Park, Norfolk. There is no word if these dates will be affected.