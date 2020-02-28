Star Wars fans, the force is strong with this Nixon watch sale: get 50% off Star Wars watches now!

Star Wars has spawned more merchandise than just about any other epic space saga in cinematic history, and in recent years the growing range of Nixon Star Wars watches have become a firm favourite with fans – right now, you can nab 50% off Star Wars watches in this intergalactic Nixon watch sale.

There are watches going for as little as $62.50/£50 for the Nixon Time Teller Leather 37mm Star Wars watch, and $87.50/£75 for the Regulus Star Wars 46mm. The 50% discount rolls right the way up to the premium Nixon watches in this specific range, with the Diplomatic Star Wars 46mm in Stormtrooper White coming in at a juicy $1,250 for US customers and £1,062.50 for UK customers.

So if you've been looking to snap up one of these coveted watches for less, the current Nikon Star Wars sale is the perfect time to shop – but it's time-limited though, and these watches won't be available for long at such big discounts.

California-based Nixon watches first launched its Star Wars range in 2015, modifying its existing watches and introducing brand new designs to honour the rich Star Wars universe, rather than just slapping a First Order icon on a watch dial. The brand’s super-popular The Diplomatic watch was one of the first big Nixon watches to get redesigned for this intergalactic range.

And now, thanks to this time-limited deal, you can get up to 50% off a wide range of Nixon Star Wars watches. For our money, these are the ones we’ll be eyeing up…

Nixon 46mm Regulus Star Wars Watch | $175 | Now $87.50

It’s straight back to the 80s with the retro-looking 46mm Regulus timepiece. Originally it was designed in collaboration with the US Special Ops Corps for extreme outdoor pursuits, but here it’s re-made in Sith Trooper red and features a Sith Trooper backplate. One for unleashing your Dark Side. UK customers, you can buy it here for £75.View Deal

Nixon 46mm Diplomatic Stormtrooper | $2,500 | Now $1,275

The Diplomatic was one of the first Nixon watches to be redesigned for its debut Star Wars collaboration, and it remains one of the most desirable among collectors, making it a killer gift for a special birthday or celebration. This one comes in Stormtrooper White and features the Death Star at the 12 o’clock mark, an Imperial symbol hour hand, and an E-11 blaster rifle for a second hand. UK customers, you can buy it here for £1,062.50.View Deal

Nixon Dork Too Star Wars 34mm | £170 | Now £85

Get some smarts with your Star Wars watch courtesy of this Nixon USB rechargeable timepiece. The watch will speak over 25 genuine Star Wars phrases and sounds – you can also get a Stormtrooper to tell you the time at the push of a button – and sports a real leather band with embossed Jedi/Imperial symbol. There’s a very cool surprise on the custom steel caseback too (no, we won’t spoil it for you). US customers, you can buy it here for $87.50.View Deal

Nixon Time Teller Deluxe Star Wars Watch | £150 | Now £75

You have a choice here: pay tribute to one of the raddest astromech droids in the universe with the BB-8 Silver/Orange version of this Nixon watch, or pledge allegiance to the First Order by buying it in (Captain) Phasma Silver for £80. The BB-8 version is our pick, featuring the droids antenna as a seconds hand, plus a custom BB-8 custom caseback art with the inscription ‘That’s how I roll’. US customers, you can buy it here for $87.50.View Deal

There’s far more Nixon Star Wars goodies to be had in this 50% off sale too, including Star Wars accessories such as belts and wallets, Nixon Star Wars bags, backpacks and gym bags, and other pieces within the Light Side and Dark Side collections.

Disney Plus UK news for Star Wars fans

In other Star Wars-related news, Disney Plus UK arrives here on March 24, and if you pre-order now you can save some cash. For example, if you snap up a one-year's subscription to Disney Plus before the official launch, you will save £10 off the price. That reduces it from £59.99 to £49.99, so not a massive saving but if you want to buy Disney+ anyway, a tenner off is a bonus.

What's the link between Star Wars and Disney Plus? Oh, just a little show called The Mandalorian (also known as Star Wars: The Mandalorian). It's the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise, created by Jon Favreau and released on Disney Plus/Disney+.

As Disney+ describes it, The Mandalorian 'follows a long gunfighter's travails after the fall of the Empire'. It's also responsible for all the 'Baby Yoda' hype. You can learn more about Disney+ here.

Looking for more cool merch and gift ideas? Try these..