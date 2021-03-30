Spock's Beard, Airbag and Jump complete HRH XII line-up

Headliners Spock's Beard, Norwegian proggers Airbag and UK prog rockers Jump are the final additions to the HRH Prog XII line up, which takes place at the HRH resort in Great Yarmouth in East Anglia from March 17-20.

They join a bill that features fellow headliners Tangerine Dream as well as Pendragon, Steeleye Span and The Earth Band (featuring former Manfred Mann's Earth Band guitarist Mick Rogers), Headspace, Magenta, Solstice, Galahad, Godsticks, I Am The Manic Whale, Abel Ganz, Kepler Ten, IT, Doris Brendel, HeKz and more.

HRH Prog XII will be a three-day, two-arena showcase of a blend of classic and new progressive music. As always for HRH Prog events, the lineup is based on a fan vote – with previous attendees able to express their prog preferences and the bookings closely matching their wishes.

All prog fans can get 20% off HRH Prog XII bookings this Easter by using the promo code HAPPYPROGEASTER. Tickets are available here, by calling Charlotte on 0207 193 1865 or via live chat at the event website.