HRH Prog X reschedules for 2021

HRH Prog X festival has rescheduled for September 2021. The tenth anniversary of the long-running event was to be headlined by Dave Brock and Colosseum, with Mostly Autumn, Ozric Tentacles, Threshold, Moon Safari, The Enid, Gandalf's Fist and more was due to take place at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire and O2 Academy Sheffield on October 17 and 18, 2020. it will now take place on September 4 and 5 at the same venues.

In a statement, the organisers say: "We have been working closely with the UK government's guidelines and while we now see Live Music being able to take place at 30% capacities, we don’t feel these initial capacities or the recent spike in COVID cases are anywhere near what we need need to operate these Sold Out events. Restricted capacities combined with the fact that a lot of bands and fans are regarded as being in the high risk zone, we have decided to postpone HRH Prog X until September 2021, until we can get everyone in who booked and celebrate this tenth anniversary in a relaxed and comfortable manner which it rightly deserves.

"We held on for as long as we could to get updated information and capacities from the Government but can’t see this changing to what we need to operate in time for HRH Prog X this October."

The organisers hope to have the same bill and all tickets and hotels have been transferred automatically and all booking references will be the same.

HRH Prog XI will still take place at O2 Academy Leeds on April 3 and 4, featuring Rick Wakeman, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, Focus, Hawklords, The Fierce & The Dead and more.

And the organisers have announced that HRH Prog 12 will see the event return to the residential campsite model, and take place in Great Yarmouth in Spring 2022. This will feature three arenas and will be on sale early 21.