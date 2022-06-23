Spiritbox surprise release new three-song EP: watch the video for title track Rotoscope

Fast-rising Canadian alt. metallers Spiritbox have surprise released a new three-track EP, Rotoscope. And you can watch the video for its title track right now.

The band's first release since their much-acclaimed debut album, Eternal Blue. the EP's full tracklisting is:

1. Rotoscope

2. Sew Me Up

3. Hysteria

Watch the Max Moore-directed for Rotoscope below:

The full EP is now available on streaming services.

Earlier this year, in conversation with Kerrang!, the band revealed that they were working on eight new songs.



Talking about what the new tracks will sound like, vocalist Courtney LaPlante stated, “They’re really different to the songs on Eternal Blue. I think some people might even hate them. But that makes me excited. I thrive on negativity!”



Guitarist MikeStringer added, “Eternal Blue spanned over two years. And so much happened over those years. Now we’re different people with different tastes and it’s nice to be able to sit down and be like, ‘What do I want to hear? What do I enjoy?’”



Spiritbox are currently on tour in Europe, playing festivals alongside select headline shows, until June 30. Following a clutch of US festival appearances this summer the band are set to support Ghost and Mastodon on an American arena tour.