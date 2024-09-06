Spiritbox return with ultra-heavy new single Soft Spine

Spiritbox have return with a crushing new single called Soft Spine.

The Canadian prog/metalcore favourites released the track today (September 6). No word on a new album yet, but vocalist Courtney LaPlante implied in an interview with Revolver in December that the band have been hard at work on a followup to 2021 debut album Eternal Blue and 2023 EP The Fear Of Fear.

“I’m looking forward to making new music,” she said. “That’s the thing that has been missing for most of this year. ’Cause we have our new EP, but we made it at the beginning of the year. So it feels time to incubate something new.”

When asked what Spiritbox’s next release will sound like, LaPlante said, “I don’t really know. But I do think that whatever it is will feel very flexible. We wanted to prove that we could edit our songs down to letting the songs speak for themselves, and not have the band overplaying and stumbling all over the songs.”

In January, Spiritbox teased that they were in the studio working on a new project with producer Jordan Fish, formerly of Bring Me The Horizon. Fish departed Bring Me The Horizon last year and has since focussed on production work, having also handled new music by Architects.

Spiritbox first teased the release of Soft Spine earlier this week, when they hosted a puzzle game on their website. When solved, the game revealed a countdown that expired at midnight UK time today.

Spiritbox will tour the US with Korn in September and October. The band will then headline a run of shows in Europe in 2025, with one date at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace. See their full list of announced European gigs below.

Spiritbox - Soft Spine - YouTube Watch On

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Feb 18: Paris L’Olympia, France

Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 23: Hamburg Freiheit 36, Germany