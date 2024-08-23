Spiritbox announce biggest-ever London show at Alexandra Palace, Periphery and Stray From The Path supporting

Spiritbox have announced their biggest-ever London gig.

The Canadian prog metal favourites will headline the 10,250-capacity Alexandra Palace on February 13. Support will come from Periphery and Stray From The Path and tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, August 28.

The London date will be the first show of Spiritbox’s upcoming European tour, which will also visit cities in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The full list of dates is available below.

Spiritbox were formed by vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer in 2016, following the dissolving of their mathcore band Iwrestledabearonce. They released a seven-song self-titled EP in 2017 then a string of singles, compiled as the Singles Collection EP in 2019. Their track Holy Roller went viral in 2020, making the band a breakout success.

Spiritbox released their debut album, Eternal Blue, in 2021 to positive reviews. They followed it with the EP The Fear Of Fear in 2023 and said that December that they were hoping to release their second record soon.

“I’m looking forward to making new music,” LaPlante told Revolver. “That’s the thing that has been missing for most of this year. ’Cause we have our new EP, but we made it at the beginning of the year. So it feels time to incubate something new.”

When asked what Spiritbox’s second album will sound like, LaPlante said, “I don’t really know. But I do think that whatever it is will feel very flexible. We wanted to prove that we could edit our songs down to letting the songs speak for themselves, and not have the band overplaying and stumbling all over the songs.”

The singer continued: “It’s just hard for a bunch of really good, talented musicians to show restraint sometimes. But I like a little bit of restraint so the whole song feels like a full song, not just listening to someone showing off for five minutes.”

Spiritbox supported Korn at a sold-out Gunnersbury Park concert in London earlier this month and will tour North America with the nu metal giants this autumn. They’re also performing at Reading & Leeds this weekend.

(Image credit: Spiritbox)

Spiritbox 2025 European tour:

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 16: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Feb 18: Paris L’Olympia, France

Feb 19: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 23: Hamburg Freiheit 36, Germany